Contribution of tax payers in nation-building lauded

The event commenced with a pledge, administered by Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Nagpur Dr. Harshvardhini Buty to the officers and officials of the department. The pledge reaffirmed the department's unwavering commitment to professionalism, fairness, and empathy in tax administration. Officers collectively resolved to uphold diligence and integrity while fostering an efficient, equitable, and citizen-centric approach.

A pre-recorded 'Samvaad' session titled "The Chairman Speaks" was screened, featuring a congratulatory message from Ravi Agrawal, IRS, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes. His remarks highlighted the evolving role of the Income Tax Department in furthering national progress and delivering quality taxpayer service.

In her presidential address, Dr. Harshvardhini Buty acknowledged the invaluable contribution of taxpayers to nation-building and lauded the steadfast efforts of departmental officers and staff in strengthening the direct tax ecosystem.

, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax Dr. Vaibhav Madhavrao Dhere, Deputy Director of Income Tax Yadav Akash Bhaskar, Inspector of Income Tax Prateek Kumar Singh, Deputy Director of Income Tax Kshitij Kishor Tawrej and others were present on the occasion.