Convincing win for RBI and BOI

RBI defdated Bank of Maharashtra by six wickets. BOM team won the toss and elected to bat first. But their inings was restricted to modest total of 80 Runs off 16.2 overs. Jitendra Yelme(15) and Bhushan Deshmukh (12) were the only batsmen to reach double figure mark. For defending Champions RBI , Piyush Telrandhe bowled a deadly spell to capture 3 wickets conceding mere 5 Runs in 3 overs. In reply, RBI surpassed the modest target in 12.5 overs keeping 6 wickets in hand.

For winners, RBI team, Chetan Somkunwar contributed unbeaten 40 Runs while Himanshu Parkhade contributed 16 Runs. Jitendra Yelme of BOM captured 2 wickets conceding 19 Runs.

In yet another match played in the afternoon, last year's runners up team Bank of India (BOI) scored 137 Runs for 8 wickets in stipulated quota of 20 overs. Mangesh Wankhede (49) and former Duleep trophy player Paresh Sutane contributed 17 Runs. For SBI, Sachin Thakur captured 3 wickets conceding 22 Runs while Pratik Katarpawar took 2 wickets for 10runs.

In reply, SBI were marching steadily towards the winning target, due to some disciplined batting by Kundan singh who scored unbeaten 75 runs , but due to lack of support from other end SBI managed to score 121 runs in 16.5 overs. A deadly spell of bowling by yet another former Duleep trophy player, Yogesh Ghare [ 4-1-12-6] enabled his side to record a narrow 10 Runs victory over SBI. Ajay Barahate took 2 wickets conceding 15 Runs.

At the outset, the tournament was inaugurated at the hands of DGM of Bank of Maharashtra Abhishek Choube. He was welcomed by BSC treasurer Rajesh Joshi, Treasurer. Joint secetary Mangesh Puranik conducted the proceedings of the function while BSC president Ramesh Thakur, proposed a vote of thanks.