CP& Berar win handball crown

C.P. & Berar College defeated Jyotiba College of Physical Education by 21-19 points in the final match. In the close final match, Aakash Katkar and Vinayak Patil of C.P. & Berar College scored seven goals each, while Linesh Bhasme netted four and Chaitanya Raikwad scored three goals. Aniket Rathod's excellent goalkeeping ensured the victory of C.P. & Berar College. In the final match, Shankar scored 11 goals, Naveen and Rahul scored three goals each, while Arun netted two goals for Jyotiba College of Physical Education.

The prize distribution ceremony was presided over by C.P. & Berar Education Institute president Adv. Ashok Bansod, while the chief guests were Jyotiba Physical Education College Principal Dr. Vijay Datarkar, Dr. Surendra Tiwari, Dr. Inderjit Singh Randhawa, Dr. Dheeraj Bhoskar, Rakesh Bansod, Dr. Bokare, Rituja Koram, Prajakta Bhalavi, Adarsh Wakode, Dr. Dixit, Dr. Dongarvar, Dr. Sovani, Shri Liladhar Kadak, Pankaj Kadak. The prize distribution ceremony was inaugurated by Principal Dr. Ajay Kulkarni. Dr. Shikha Jain moderated the programme and Dr. Nishant Tipte proposed a vote of thanks.