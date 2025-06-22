CPS (AB) celebrates Yoga Day

Under the radiant theme of 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' the morning session embraced a gathering of dedicated teachers.

Rajni madam shed light on the profound significance of Yoga and its impact on our holistic well-being. The invigorating session commenced with a short prayer. Guiding the participants through the journey of rejuvenation, Chetak Khedikar assumed the role of an erudite instructor, while Ganesh demonstrated each asana with utmost precision.

The participants performed the Tadasana, Anjaneyasana, the majestic Tree Pose, Parvatasana, Pashchimottasana, Gomukhasana, Vajrasana and the Shashankasana.

As the participants performed each asana, Khadikar unveiled the intrinsic health benefits associated with each exercise. He elucidated how these ancient disciplines not only strengthen the physical body but also foster mental clarity, emotional equilibrium, and spiritual awakening.