CPS (AB) overall champion, CENSPORTS concludes

The scores gained by each participating school were added up and the school to score the highest with regard to each sport and team performance was declared the winner. Centre Point School, Amravati Road fulfilled the criteria in the best way and was declared the winner. The school bagged four titles including girls futsal, lawn tennis boys and girls and girls skating. Over 1400 sports enthusiasts from around 51 schools in the city had participated in this event which was high on the passion for the game, excitement and the spirit of sportsmanship.

The Futsal final matches for the girls and boys were played today followed by the valedictory function.

Principal, Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass Perveen Cassad, vice-principal Bhakti Bobde along with the chief guest international skater Nikhilesh Tabhane were the dignitaries present at the valedictory function. Tabhane is India's fastest skater and is the recipient of the prestigious Shiv Chhatrapati Award, and a Bronze Medalist at the Asian Games.

Results

Swimming boys: School of Scholars, girls : School of Scholars

Skating boys: Delhi Public School, Mihan, girls: Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass

Lawn tennis boys winner: CPS Amravati road bypass, runners-up: Centre Point School, Katol

Tennis girls winner: CPS Amravati Road Bypass, runners-up: DPS Mihan

Futsal boys winner: DPS Kamptee, runners-up: CPS Amravati Roaed Bypass, third:CPS Wardhmannagar

Futsal girls winner: Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass, runners-up: Centre Point School, Wardhaman Nagar, third: DPS Kamptee