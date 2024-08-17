CPS (AB) overall champion

Noted cricket coach and HoD of Sports Department of CPS Katol Road Mangesh Pandit was the chief guest of prize distribution function. Principal Perveen Cassad, Vice Principal, Bhakti Bobde, HoD of Sports Chetak Khedikar and others graced the function.

Prize winners

Archery: BKVV boys and DPS LAaa girls winner

Skating:: DPS Mihan boys winner

Lawn tennis boys Mohit Charmode of BKVV first prize, Dhruv Mor of CPS, Amravati Road Bypass second Pranav Gaikwad of Narayana Vidyalaya School third

Lawn tennis girls: Sharvari Shrirame of Seva Sadan Saksham School winner, Vibhuti Wankhade, DPS, Mihan second, Naisha Thakkar of Centre Point School International third.

Futsal: DPS, Lava first, DPS, Kamptee Road second, BVM, Trimurti Nagar third

Futsal girls:DPS, Kamptee Road winner, St. Joseph’s Convent, Fetri runners-up