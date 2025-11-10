CPS (AB) students for State tennis tourney

The tournament witnessed outstanding performances by CPS, AB’s young tennis stars across various categories, earning them qualification for the DSO State Level Lawn Tennis Tournament.

In the Under-14 boys category, Taksheel Jambhulkar secured third place after defeating Neev Bhansali with a score of 5–2. Neev Bhansali finished fourth following a strong contest. In the Under-14 girls' category,

Insiyah Kamal earned the second place, displaying great skill before narrowly losing 1–7 to Ritika Deshpande (Mount Litera Zee School, Nagpur) in the final.

Swaraa Padgilwar finished fourth after a competitive match against Lekhisha P.J (DPS Mihan, Nagpur) with a score of 2–5. In the Under-17 section, Dhruv Mor clinched the fifth place, defeating Virat Pande (Mount Litera Zee School, Nagpur) by 2–1. Yug Singhvi (9A) secured the fourth place, putting up a tough fight before going down 6–8 to Alok Mishra (DPS Lava, Nagpur).

Under-17 Girls:

Surmayee Sathe earned the fourth place, having lost by walkover to Shravya Rambhajani (Mundle English Medium School).

All seven players — Taksheel Jambhulkar, Neev Bhansali, Swaraa Padgilwar, Insiyah Kamal, Yug Singhvi, Dhruv Mor, and Surmayee Sathe — have been selected to represent Nagpur at the DSO State Level Tournament.

Principal Perveen Cassad,vice-principal Purnima Singh, school coordinator Shupriya Apte, Sports HOD, Chetak Khedikar and mentor Ganesh Bagde congratulated the students for their exceptional performance and extended their best wishes for the upcoming State Level matches.