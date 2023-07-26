CPS (AB) students set pool on fire

In the 50m freestyle event, Zarah Dongaji displayed her remarkable speed and determination, clinching the gold medal with an impressive timing of 00:46 seconds. Another outstanding performance was delivered by Jay Mathankar, who secured the Silver medal in the 50m butterfly event, clocking a time of 01:03 seconds.

Team spirit and dedication were on full display as the Under 11 boys' 4x25m relay team emerged victorious, claiming the first position with a commendable timing of 01:28 seconds. The winning team was represented by Parv Agrawal, Pratham Matey, Abhimanyu Samrit, and Aryan Bajaj.

In the Under-11 Girls' 4x25m relay event the school team emerged winner with a timing of 01:32 seconds. The victorious team included Zarah Dongaji, Batul Husain, Kuhu Sing Rakhia, Manakarnika Jogdand, and Yesha Mohunta.

The Under-16 boys' 4x50m relay event witnessed a spectacular performance by our talented team Yuvan Porwal, Anuj Didolkar, Shresht Chandak, and Aryan Andharey. The team secured the winner's position with a remarkable timing of 02:20.59 seconds.

Individual excellence also shone brightly in the 50m breaststroke event, where Anuj Didolkar won the bronze medal with a timing of 40.53 seconds.

Adding more glory to our achievements, Manakarnika Jogdand secured the gold medal in the 50m backstroke event with a noteworthy timing of 1:02.19 seconds.