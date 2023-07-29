CPS (AB) win tennis titles

In the U-14 boys category, the final match CPS (AB) defeated Katol Road branch. . In the first single, Yug Singhvi lost to Ahaan Shori (CPS KR) 2-6.In the second single, Maanvendra Trivedi restored parity defeating Nihit Muraka 6-0. In the doubles, Maanvendra Trivedi and Druv Mor defeated Ahaan Shori and Nihit Muraka 6-1.

In the U-14 girls category, CPS (AB) blanked DPS Mihan 2-0. Surmayee Sathe pipped Suchita Tripathi 7-2 (after a 6-6 tie). In the second single, Ishaanvi Bhivapurkar thrashed Agrima Dhote from DPS Mihan 6-0.

Overall, CPS (AB) emerged victorious, defeating DPS Mihan Nagpur by 2-0. The winners were congratulated by the principal Perveen Cassad, vice-principal Bhakti Bobde, mentor Ganesh Bagde and the staff.