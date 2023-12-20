CPS holds 'Endurance Expedition' , Blue House triumph

The march past of the four houses Red Yellow, Blue and Green, led by classes X and XI, displayed impressive discipline and marching skills. Students from Grade 7 enthralled everyone with a dynamic Dandiya drill, while Class 8's Chair-O-Bics emphasized fitness by incorporating various chair exercises. Gymnastics and Mallakhamb presented a blend of agility, grace, and strength in a modern-traditional fusion. A new addition to the sports day event was the archery display showcasing the precision and focus of our young archers. The synchronized swimming and mallakhamb performance had everybody glued to the screen. The Martial Arts display demonstrated self-defence skills, tile-breaking, and the apple-cutting challenge of martial artists. Robot Drill by Class 6 presented a unique performance blending robotics with rhythm. The grade 9 performers blended the beat of drums and the spirit of the cheerleaders to put forth an enthralling performance.

The involvement of parents in quizzes, tug-of-war events, and polls, a first for the school, was met with great appreciation.

They also gave away prizes for the exciting races held during the sports day event - flat and fancy races and relay events as well as the various inter-house events. Their active participation added a unique and enjoyable dimension to the day's festivities. The trophy for the best march past was awarded to the Red House