By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 3, 2024 06:15 PM2024-10-03T18:15:10+5:302024-10-03T18:15:10+5:30

The students who qualified under 14 years of age were Arika Itankar, Harshita Sharma, Gargi Hiware and Rajnandini Samarth.

CPS (W) swimmers excel

The students who qualified under 14 years of age were Arika Itankar, Harshita Sharma, Gargi Hiware and Rajnandini Samarth.

In the Under-17 category, Aarohi Zamriya, Rashi Bhodange, Zara Vali and Aarohi Nandanwar have qualified. The credit for this victory goes to our swimming coaches Roshan, Kushal and Rashmi .

