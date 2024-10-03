CPS (W) swimmers excel

The students who qualified under 14 years of age were Arika Itankar, Harshita Sharma, Gargi Hiware and Rajnandini Samarth.

In the Under-17 category, Aarohi Zamriya, Rashi Bhodange, Zara Vali and Aarohi Nandanwar have qualified. The credit for this victory goes to our swimming coaches Roshan, Kushal and Rashmi .