CPS (W) swimmers win bronze

Maharashtra State Swimming Competition which was held at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewaldi in Pune.In the Under-14 girls section, CPS(W) swimmers showed their great team work in two events namely 4 x 100 mts freestyle and Medley Relay.The team members were Arika Itankar, Harshika Sharma, Gargi Hiwre and Rajnandani SamarthKhushal Balbudhe, Rashmi Bais and Roshan Choudhary are the coaches of the swimmers.