CR pip Eleven Star 4-3

In the 18th minute, Mohammad Shoaib opened the account for Eleven Star. An equaliser for Central Railway came thru Shanu Das in the 32nd minute. In the 42nd minute Shoaib once again found the net and gave 2-1 lead to Eleven Star.

After a change of ends, Adil Ansari scored an equaliser for the railmen. In the 71st minute, Ritik Shah gave 3-2 lead to Central Railway converting an excellent opportunity. Last few minutes witnessed fierce battle. In the 83rd minute Naushad Ahmed restored the parity (3-3) but his joy was short-lived as two minutes later Stephen Machado netted sensational goal and ensured the victory for the railmen.

In another match, Rahul Brothers and Al Fateh played out a goalless draw.

In the first division tournament, Al Muslamin thrashed Orange City 4-0. Thanks to Bilal Ansari who netted three goals in 10th, 12th and 39th minutes. He was ably supported by Shahzad Sheikh who netted fabulous goal in the 17th minute. In the second match, MHM Academy defeated East Kamptee FC 2-0. Zeeshan Ahmed (18th min) and Adnan Niyazi (27th min) scored one goal each.