CR win Guzder T20 title

Shailesh Harbade (4/29) and Kushal (3/22) shared the spoils for the Railway team which then chased down the target in only 14.1 overs.

Rahul Jadhao made an unbeaten 41 and Kushal contributed 37 for the winning team.

Kushal was adjudged the Player of the match for his valuable contributions.

BRIEF SCORES

Income Tax Recreational Club 145 all out in 19.5 overs (Amol Jungade 40; Shailesh Harbade 3/29, Kushal Kakad 3/22)

DSA Central Railway 148/4 in 14.1 overs (Rahul Jadhao 41 not out, Kushal Kakad 37)

Result: DSA Central Railway won by six wickets