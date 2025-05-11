Cradle FC, Koradi advance
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 11, 2025 22:20 IST2025-05-11T22:20:02+5:302025-05-11T22:20:02+5:30
Satvik, Naitik, Arjun and Vedant perfectly converted the opportunities for Cradle. For opponents, Riyan, Aryan and Arya netted the goals for Nagpur City.
In the second match of the day, FC Kpradi defeated MAC FC 1-0. Thanks to Ved Bagale who scored an all-important goal in the 28th minute.