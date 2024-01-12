Create your own identity, Dabas to sportspersons

She was speaking during the inauguration of State Inter-University Krida Mahotsv hosted by Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University at the University's Sports Complex, Ravi Nagar.

Vice chancellor Dr Subhash Chaudhary, Pro-VC Dr. Sanjay Dudhe, registrar Dr. Raju Hivse, Dr. Mohan Armule, Dr. Anita Lokhande, member of board of physical education Dr Dhananjay Welukar shared the dais.

Speaking further Dr. Dabas said anyone can become a sportsman if he or she is determined. It requires hard work, along with discipline. Every person in the country looked up to the athletes with hopes of medals, she said.

While sharing her own experience she said that she comes from rural area of Haryana where women have to live life under various constraints. In a village where there was no existence of sport, she continued to play kabaddi facing many hardships.

While appreciating RTM Nagpur University she said that the university is trying to make Nagpur city a sports city again and that a multi-story multi-level sports complex will be built in the near future. Dr. Sonali Shirbhate conducted the programme. Dr. Prashant Maheshwari, Dr. Sanjay Kavishwar, Dr. Shamrao Koreti, Dr. Prashant Kadu, Member of Management Council Vamanrao Turke, Dinesh Sheram, Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary along with members of various committees were present.

Players felicitated

International as well as national players including shyuttler Ritika Thaker, archer Ojas Deotale, boxer Alfia Pathan, swimmer Jayant Duble, yoga player Vaibhav Srirame, cyclist Sanjana Joshi, Pratik Mopkar were felicitated by the chief guests. Dr. Pinak Dande and Surya Bhanji Dani of Prahar Sainiki School were also felicitated.