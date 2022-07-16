"Creation of small states should start from Vidarbha" Ashish Deshmukh's letter to Prime Minister Modi

Nagpur: On the occasion of the completion of 75 years of independence of the country, a total of 75 states should be created in the country. It should be started by creating the 30th state of 'Vidarbha' and the announcement regarding this should be made in a conversation addressed to the country on August 15, requested by minister Ashish Deshmukh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deshmukh has said in the letter that the progress of the small states created in the neighborhood of Maharashtra is continuing at a fast pace. Per capita income has doubled. Sujalam Suflam regions like Vidarbha, however, are still struggling for basic amenities. Economic prosperity in Vidarbha is impossible without the creation of a Vidarbha state. Staying in Maharashtra for the last 70 years, injustice is being done to Vidarbha. This has affected development works in all sectors in all districts of Vidarbha and the backlog is increasing day by day.

The economic situation of Maharashtra state is very bad. If this state cannot meet its own needs, then how can it meet the needs of Vidarbha, which has the same population as a separate state and bigger problems? take The Fazal Ali Aayog (State Reorganization Commission) recommended the creation of a separate Vidarbha state. It has not been noticed yet. The demand for an independent Vidarbha state is decades old. States were created which were not in demand. In the letter sent to Prime Minister Modi, Deshmukh also demanded that justice should be done by creating an independent state of Vidarbha.

