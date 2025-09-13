CREDAI Nagpur Metro Property Expo from Sep 26

In a press conference held ahead of the expo, Rajmohan Sahu, President of CREDAI Nagpur Metro, informed that the expo will feature 37 stalls, all set up in air-conditioned domes, with ample parking and ambulance services available on-site. Visitors will have access to a wide range of property options, from ₹15 lakh to ₹15 crore.

Chandrashekhar Khune, CREDAI’s treasurer and coordinator of the Expo, mentioned that all RERA regulations are strictly followed by CREDAI. For buyers, CREDAI also has its own Grievance Redressal Cell, where complaints can be registered and are duly addressed.

The organisers expect around 2,000 to 2,500 visitors daily during the expo. Present at the press conference were CREDAI Secretary Vishwas Gupta, co-coordinators of the expo Vijay Joshi and Harshad Damle, Youth Wing convenor Prathamesh Dargan, Bhavik Arya, Director from Platinum Sponsor Kukreja Infrastructure, Sameer Saraf from Gold Sponsor Aditya Anagha, and Nimish Thakkar, Marketing Head of Silver Sponsor Spacewood, among others.