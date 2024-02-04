Crowd at finisher point

Photos 'published' in newspaper

Who doesn't want their news to be published in leading newspaper? In order to fulfill the same wish of the citizens, cutouts of the three newspapers Lokmat, Lokmat Samachar and Lokmat Times with Maha Marathon news were placed at Kasturchand Park. In the middle of these cutouts was an empty frame. Standing in this frame, many people clicked photos and published their photos in Lokmat.

Traveled 50,000 km on bicycle, also ran in Maha Marathon

56-year-old Dilip Bharat Malik of Nagpur participated in Nagpur Maha Marathon. He works in the municipal corporation and has so far completed a journey of 50,111 kilometers across the country on bicycle. From Zero Mile, he has traveled to Mumbai, Porbandar, Rajasthan, Wagah Border, Vaishnodevi, Srinagar, Manali, Shimla etc. by bicycle. He showed his enthusiasm by participating in Lokmat's Mahamarathon in 21 km category.

81-year-old Baldev inspiration for all

Children, youth, women and senior citizens of 60 years enthusiastically participated in the Lokmat Maha Marathon. But 81-year-old Baldev Gokuldas Chawla, a resident of Ramdaspeth, became an inspiration to all. Despite his age, he reached early in the morning at Kasturchand Park to run the 10 km group in the Lokmat Maha Marathon. He has been participating in various marathons in the city for the past 10 years. He said that he has been participating in Lokmat Mahamarathon for the past 5 years. He completed the distance of 10 km in 1 hour 45 minutes.

Traditional dresses

Many people participated in the Maha Marathon wearing different types of costumes. Someone dressed as Ram, Rahim. Some women participated in Maha Marathon by wearing Maharashtrian traditional attire. A 41-year-old woman, Deepa Parthiban, a native of Coimbatore and currently residing in Nagpur, also participated in the 5-km run with her husband. Interestingly, this woman had participated in the Maha Marathon wearing her traditional dress lungi. She completed the 5 km run on a lungi. After that, the Zumba dance organised at Kasturchand Park attracted everyone's attention.

Sharayu dressed up as Lord Shankara

Sharayu Samreet, a class II student from Manewada, Jawaharnagar, participated in the Maha Marathon with her parents. Sharayu grabbed everyone's attention by dressing up as Lord Shankara.