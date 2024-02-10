CS Deepti Joshi is WIRC secy

She is the first Nagpurian company secretary to be appointed to the executive board of WIRC. WIRC is responsible for the management of five states namely Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Goa and two union Territories of Daman-Diu and Dadra-Nagar Haveli.

Deepti Joshi is a fellow member of ICSI. She has over 15 years of experience working as a corporate consultant at pan India level.She has led the student committee of WIRC in 2023.