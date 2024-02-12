DACSA to be closed

Secretary of the samiti Dr. Rajendra Gavai while addressing media persons said the financial affairs of the sports academy are nowhere covered in the audit of the smarak samiti. Therefore, as it appears that there is financial irregularity. The concerned persons have been asked to submit an account of the financial affairs of the academy. Also, the decision to close this sports academy has been taken by the majority of the samiti members.

Dr Rajendra Gavai said, " The sports academy of Deekshabhoomi has a separate account. Financial transactions were being done through it. Former secretary and Prof. Arvind Joshi were the signing authorities. But this matter was kept secret from other members of the committee. It first came to light when I was asked to sign when I became secretary. I refused to sign. When I asked other members in this regard, they also did not know anything about it. Therefore, information regarding the financial affairs of this academy for the last 11 years has been requested and the decision to close this academy has been taken by the majority of the committee members.

Bhadant Nag Dipankar, N.R. Sute, Dr. Chandrasekhar Meshram, Dr. Pradeep Agalave, Vilas Gajghate, D.G. Dabhade was present and others were.