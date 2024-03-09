Dalila in line for double crown

The event is being organised by the Nagpur District Hard Court Tennis Association(NDHTA) and Maharashtra State Lawn tennis Association (MSLTA) under the auspices of the ITF , AITA and played on the clay courts of the MSLTA Tennis Academy Tennis Complex at Ramnagar

Jakupovic will look for the coveted double crown as she won the Doubles title in partnership with Irina Maria Bara of Romania.

In the singles finals 33 year old Jakupovic currently ranked 213 in the world stopped Korean giantkiller Dayeon Back 6-4,6-3 in a 1 hour 21 minute match

In the other semifinal Yeonwoo Ku of Korea won the battle of 21 year olds outhitting Russian Daria Kudashova 6-2,7-5 in 1 hour 28 minutes match

In the doubles finals top seed pair of Dalila Jakupovic and Irina Maria Bara came back from being 1 set and 3-5 down in the second set and 5-7 down in the super tie break to get past Korean Yeonwoo Ku and Lithuania’s Justina Mikulskyte 6-7(5),7-6(5), 10-7 and win the title. The winners got 35 WTA points and $3935 while the runners up got 23 WTA points and $2106. The prizes were given away at the. Hands of Mrunalini Talkewar Divisional Manager Maha Urja; Dr Parinita Fuke Ex-Corporator Bajiprabhu Nagar; Mr Sunder Iyer Hon sec MSLTA , Mr Kumar Kale President NDHTA; Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar Tournament Director; Ashok Bhiwapurkar Vice President NDHTA; Vikram Naidu Joint Secretary NDHTA and Vijay Naidu Tournament Secretary.

Results

Singles semis: Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) [2] bt Dayeon Back (Kor) 6-4, 6-3; Yeonwoo Ku (Kor) bt Daria Kudashova(Rus)6-2, 7-5;

Doubles final: Irina Maria Bara (Rou) / Dalila Jakupovic (Slo)bt Yeonwoo Ku (Kor) [4] / Justina Mikulskyte (Ltu) bt [1]6-7(8), 7-6(5), 10-7;