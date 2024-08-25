Darpan wins AICFB chess crown

The tournament saw enthusiastic participation from talented players across the region.

Drarpan displayed exceptional skills and determination, secured victory with an impressive score of 8 out of 9 points. He was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 6,000/- and a trophy for his outstanding performance. Following closely, Aryan B Joshi from Maharashtra and Atul Kakde from Maharashtra secured the second and third places, respectively. The other prize winners include

Madhukesh Ram (fourth), Swapnil Saha (fifth), Rahul Navghane (sixth), Surypratap Singh (seventh), Vijay Karia. (eighth), Ved Phaur (ninth) and Rahul Vaniya (10th).

As a testament to their exceptional skills, the top 17 players from the tournament have been selected to represent their states at the upcoming nationals.

President Inrvhal Wheel Club, Nagpur Shila Kulkarni, along with the, former president of Inrvhal Wheel Club Pratima Kulkarni presented the prizes to the winners. The ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including general secretary of AICFB Dr Manish Thool, general secretary, of National Federation of the Blind, Maharashtra (NFBM) Gaurishankar Baware, president of the National Federation of the Blind, Maharashtra (NFBM) Revaram Tembhurnikar and others.

The programme was conducted by Gaurishankar Bawane. Jitendra Hool,Alfa Hool, Sachin Patil, Ratnakar Silikar and Ajay Lingalwar worked hard for the success of the progrmame.