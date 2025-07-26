'Dedication & hard work lead

Lokmat News Network

Nagpur: There are numerous career opportunities in the field of sports, but determination and preparation are essential. One must take each step forward based on their own abilities. Your hard work and potential will ultimately lead you to the peak of success – this was the valuable advice given by renowned sports personalities to aspiring athletes and their parents. The seminar titled ‘Sports as a Career’ was organised on Saturday at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium by the Vidarbha Adventure Association, Nagpur. Thousands of attendees were guided by eminent speakers during this six-hour-long seminar.

The seminar featured union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari; Olympic shooter and Khel Ratna awardee Anjali Bhagwat; Indian cricketer Jitesh Sharma; former Indian cricketer Prashant Vaidya; Secretary General of World Archery Federation Asia Pramod Chandurkar; president of the Sports Psychology Association of India Dr. Anil Karwande; Director General of the Accountant General's Office Dinesh Patil; and Director of Neuron Hospital Dr. Pramod Giri, among others.

On this occasion, internationally acclaimed athletes from Nagpur were felicitated by Gadkari. The honored players included Malvika Bansod (Badminton), Jennifer Varghese (Table Tennis), Ojas Devtale (Archery), Alfiya Pathan (Boxing), Raunak Sadhwani (Chess), and Ananya Lokesh Naidu (Shooting).BCCI match referee Nama Khobragade and young UPSC qualifier Saurabh Ramesh Yewale were also felicitated.

Evolution of shooting in India: Anjali

Olympic shooter and successful coach Anjali Bhagwat recalled a time when maintaining India’s global reputation in shooting was extremely challenging. Through perseverance and relentless effort, they transformed the scenario. The 2008 Olympic gold in shooting was a turning point, making the sport more professional in India.

Jitesh shares his journey

Indian cricketer Jitesh Sharma shared his journey of chasing the dream of representing India. He praised his local coach for the constant motivation and guidance, which fueled his pursuit of the dream. According to Dr. Ashish Agrawal, physiotherapy is a great career opportunity after completing 12th grade. Sports physiotherapists not only heal injuries but also enhance athletes’ peak performance.

Sahil Ghube shed light on the increasing significance of sports management in India. He stated that India is rapidly emerging as a major player in the global sports industry, offering vast career opportunities beyond just entertainment. Prashant Vaidya emphasized that BCCI is playing a crucial role in encouraging emerging players.

Dr. Anil Karwande explained that sports today have evolved significantly – from ancient olive wreaths to multi-million-dollar contracts. Sports are now divided into amateur and professional streams, and it's essential for individuals to recognize where they belong.

Inspired by this vision, Pramod Chandurkar undertook extensive research to find suitable local wood for making arrows. His efforts bore fruit when he discovered that certain Indian trees were ideal for manufacturing arrows.