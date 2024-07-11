Deotale wins gold in Las Vegas
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 11, 2024 08:35 PM2024-07-11T20:35:02+5:302024-07-11T20:35:02+5:30
As many as 105 archers representing 75 countries are taking part in the cash-rich event. There are two more ...
As many as 105 archers representing 75 countries are taking part in the cash-rich event. There are two more days of action remaining and Ojas stands a chance of winning more glory. Apart from clinching gold in men’s individual compound event at 2023 World Archery Championships in Berlin, Ojas won three golds in the men’s individual, men’s and mixed team compound archery events.Open in app