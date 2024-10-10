Despite loss, Vid U-19 boys eye qualification

This was Vidarbha first loss in four matches, but with 12 points already in their kitty, they are sure of making it to the pre-quarter-final stage as the second-placed team from Group B even if they lose their last match against Pondicherry on October 12.

Vidarbha bowlers did well to restrict Mumbai to 206 in their allotted 50 overs with Sanskar Chavate (4/47) and Sarthak Dhabadgaonkar (2/22) leading the way.

Vidarbha kept losing wickets in pursuit of the target and looked down and out a4 142/8 in the 37th over, but Vedant Dighade, who top-scored with 66 and Aditya added 59 runs in 79 balls to take the score to 201.

But with just six runs needed, Vedant got out, leaving Aditya and last man Sarthak to fetch victory in the three deliveries remaining. It proved to be a tall order and Aditya was run out on the last ball of the innings, leaving Mumbai victorious by 2 runs.

BRIEF SCORES

Mumbai 206 in 50 overs (Prateek Yadav 55, Aryan Sakpal 35, Arush 33; Sanskar Chavate 4/47, Sarthak Dhabadgaonkar 2/22)

Vidarbha 204 all out in 50 overs (Vedant Dighade 66, Sushar Suryavanshi 36, Shree Choudhary 26, Devansh Thakkar 26; Parth Ankolekar 3/34, Naman 2/30, Aryan 2/36)

Result: Mumbai won by 2 runs