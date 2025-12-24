Despite two centuries, Vidarbha go down to Bengal

Vidarbha batted first and posted a formidable score of 382/5 in 50 overs, with notable contributions from Dhruv Shorey (136) and Aman Mokhade (110).

Opening batter Mokhade smashed 110 in 90 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and three sixes. After the departure of Yash Rathod, Mokhade and another centurion Shorey(136, 125 b, 18x4) stitched up 195 run partnership for the second wicket. Samarth contributed 40 whereas Nachiket Bhute remained not out on 38.

For Bengal, A kash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar returned together for Bengal. It was Shami and Aamir Gani, who each took two wickets.

In response, Bengal successfully chased the target, finishing at 383/7 in 48.5 overs as a collective batting performance ensured Bengal logged in their first points.

kipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (71 off 67) and Abishek Porel (56 off 35) provided a solid start with a 100-plus opening partnership.

Contributions from Sudip Kumar Gharami (68 off 49) and Anustup Majumdar (33 off 35) added crucial runs. Towards the end, Shahbaz Ahmed (71 off 58) and Akash Deep (38 not out off 24) guided the team to victory.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 382 for 5 in 50 overs (Dhruv Shorey 136, Aman Mohande 110; Mohammed Shami 2/65) lost to Bengal 383 for 7 in 48.5 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 71, Shahbaz Ahmed 71; Parth Rekhade 2/66) by 3 wickets