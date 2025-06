Dev, Yutika singles champions

In the boys singles, city's Rutva Sajwan went down fighting to seventh seed Dev Ruparelia 14-21, 21-15, 10-21. In the girls singles, Ridheema Sarpate lost to fifth seed Yutika Chavan 13-21, 16-21. Krisha Soni who made it to two finals, also had a disappointing day. In the girls doubles, Krisha and Nishika lost to Shravani Walekar (NSK)- Taarini Suri (GM) 9-21, 21-19, 18-21. Then in mixed doubles, Krisha and her partner Aditya Tripathi faced 16-21, 12-21 defeat at the hands of Sarvesh Yadav (TH)- Shravani Walekar (NSK).

Director of Diffusion Engineers Limited Chitra Garg , general manager of Garg Foundation Neelu Garg, director of Garg Foundation Anita Vijaykar, NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar, MBA senior vice president Mangesh Kashikar, Madhavi Kashikar , Gurdeep Singh Arora, Neha Gosavi, Ashwin Harkare, Arun Vishnu and tournament referee Vinay Joshi graced the prize distribution function.

Results (all finals)

Boys singles: S-7 Dev Ruparelia bt Rutva Sajwan (NGP) 21-14, 15-21, 21-10 ; Girls singles: S-5 Yutika Chavan (PN)bt Ridheema Sarpate (NGP) 21-13 ,21-16 ; Boys doubles: Arjun Birajdar-Aryan Birajdar (TH) bt Om Gavandi- Sanidhya Ekade (TH) 21-9, 21-13 .Girls doubles: Shravani Walekar (NSK)- Taarini Suri (GM) bt Krisha Soni and Nishika Gokhe (NGP) 21-9 ,19-21, 21-18 .

Mixed doubles: Sarvesh Yadav (TH)- Shravani Walekar (NSK) bt Aditya Tripathi (PN)- Krisha Soni (NGP) 21-16 ,21-12 .