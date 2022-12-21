Dhoke, Dhargave in Vidarbha kho-kho team

In the tournament at Washim, the boys of Nagpur won the title by defeating Amravati. Shantanu and Dhruv performed well in the competition. He was selected on that basis. Both are players of Dhanwate Nagar Vidyalaya in Mahal and practice under the guidance of Palash Joshi on the school grounds. Senior athletics coach Bhau Kane, Nav Maharashtra secretary Prashant Jagtap, Prashant Ulabhaje, Piyush Bhardwaj, Lokesh Kaputkar, principal of Dhanwate Nagar Vidyalaya Madhuri Yawalkar congratulated both the players.