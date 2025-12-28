Dhruv, Neev, Insiyah, Ritika claim top honours

In the Under-17 boys finals, C P Club players Dhruv Mor emerged winner defeating Bhavya Porwal. In an intense encounter, both served very well, moved across the court with ease, and the match could have gone either way. However, it was Dhruv who edged past Bhavya this time and won the title 6-4. Earlier in the semifinals, Bhavya beat Parth Gaikwad 6-4 while Dhruv beat Yug Singhvi 6-4, in a show of power and mental strength.

In the Under-14 boyus final, it was Neev Bhansali’s day today, winning his first title ever. He beat Ansh Patel in a nail biting tie-breaker 6-5(7-5), with both players making it a memorable match for the audience that had gathered.

In the Under-17 girls final, Insiyah Kamal surprised Miss Surmayee Sathe 6-4 to claim the title, in a match where Insiyah the younger player came up with a strong display of character, mental toughness and defence. In the semifinals, Surmayee beat Devashree Dagwar 6 -2 and Insiyah beat Ms Nivanshi Devkate 6-3 with a power game.

In the Under-14 girls final, Ritika Deshpande overcame the resistance from Miss Insiyah Kamal and won 6-2 to claim the title. In the semifinals, Ritika beat Sharvari Shrirame 6-1 and Insiyah beat Miss Devashree Dagwar 6-3.

Trophies and certificates were given away by tournament director Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurka and NDHTA officials Vikram & Vijay Naidu.

Results

Under -14 boys semis: Bhavya Porwal beat Parth Gaikwad 6-4; Dhruv Mor beat Yug Singhvi 6-4; Final: Dhruv Mor beat Bhavya Porwal 6-4

U-17 boys semis:Ansh Patel beat Taksheel Jambhulkar 6-5(10-8); Neev Bhansali beat Vihan Pondge 6-5(7-5); final:

Neev Bhansali beat Ansh Patel 6-5(7-5)

Under 14 girls semis: Ritika Deshpande beat Sharvari Shrirame 6-1; Insiyah Kamal beat Devashree Dagwar 6-3;

final: Ritika Deshpande beat Insiyah Kamal 6-2

U-17 girls semis: Surmayee Sathe beat Devashree Dagwar 6-2; Insiyah Kamal beat Nivanshi Devkate 6-3; final:

Insiyah Kamal beat Surmayee Sathe 6-4