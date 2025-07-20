Dhupe tops MBA's match controller exam

The examination was held at Goregaon, Mumbai, and witnessed participation from 30 candidates representing various districts of Maharashtra. Only seven candidates successfully cleared the examination, with Kaustubh Dhupe achieving the top position statewide.

In another significant development, the Maharashtra Badminton Association announced key committee appointments for the year 2025-26. .Madhavi Kashikar Hedau, Arundhati Pantavne, and Arun Vishnu have been selected as members of the selection committee of MBA. . Anant Apte has been appointed as a member of the School Games Committee of the MBA.

These achievements have been widely celebrated. MBA president Arun Lakhani, NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar, MBA senior VP Mangesh Kashikar,, senior VP of NDBA . Anand Sancheti, vice presidents Amit Bajaj and Shriram Purohit, along with Bhavana Agrey (Jt. Secretary), Anand Kasrekar, Bhavesh Deshmukh, Gurdeep Singh Arora, Neha Gosavi, Nikhil Rokde, Sneha Faizpurkar, Ashwin Harkare and all executive members of Nagpur District Badminton Association have extended their heartfelt congratulations to all the achievers.