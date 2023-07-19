Diamond jubilee chess tourney from July 22

The two-day event will be organised by Nagpur District Chess Association, Nagpur. Tournament will be inaugurated at 5:00 pm on July 22 and will resume at 9 am on Sunday. There will be Time control 15 minute 10 seconds increment for move no one.There will be maximum nine rounds played. Entry fee will be Rs 500 (last date July 21 between 6.30 pm and 7.30 pm). Total prize fund is Rs 75,000 that will be shared by top finishers who will also be give attractive trophies. The break-up of prizes is as under: 1st Rs 15,000, 2nd Rs 11,000, 3rd Rs 9,000, 4th Rs 7,000, 5th Rs 5,000, 6th Rs 3,000, 7th Rs 2,000, 8th Rs 1,500, 9th and 10th Rs 1,000, 11th to 15th Rs 800, 16th to 20th Rs 600 each, 20th to 25th 500 apiece. Bes tVeteran (Above 55) Rs 1,000 and trophy, Best Female (Above 13) Rs 1,000 plus trophy. Trophies will be awarded to first 5 boys and first 5 girls in the age categories of U-7/9/11/13/15. Additional Rs 500 along with the trophies will be given to 1st and 2nd boys and girls in U-7/9/11 and U13 age categories. Pravin Pantawane and Sheetal Panbude may be contacted for further details.