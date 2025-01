Digras judokas dominate on day 1

Digras girls dominated the Under-4 age categories winning most of the medals on offer.

Earlier, Vidarbha Judo Association President Prof Rajkumar Pundkar, former Deputy Director of Sports Jayaprakash Duble, President of The Judo Association of Nagpur Purushottam Chaudhary, SAI coach Vijay Dhiman, Judo Association Secretary Mukund Dange, Narsingh Yadav, Jayant Sakhare, Nagesh Sahare, Surendra Raut, Mohan Tong, Ganesh Nimbarte were present during the inaugural function.

Results: Sub-Juniors (Girls U-14, U-20 kg): Niharika Kamble (Digras), Riya Satpute (Digras), Vaishnavi Khadke (Digras); Under-24 kg: Aarohi Dhore (Digras), Aaradhya Bhoyar (Wardha), Gunjan Shivare (Nagpur); Under-28 kg: Kanak Kolhe (Wardha), Dhanvi Kute (Digras), Kavya Chaudhary (St Vincent Pallotti Nagpur); Under-32 kg: Sarangi Chavan (Digras), Tanvi Kannake (Wardha), Ishwari Bhulke (Digras); Under-36 kg: Ananya Regulwar (Digras), Sankriti Aade (Digras), Samruddhi Wasnik (Nagpur); Above 36 kg: Rhea Dickey (Digras), Unnati Bhoskar (Nagpur), Jagruti Rathod (Digras).