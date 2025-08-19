For generations, Dinshaw's has been a trusted provider of ice cream, milk, dairy, and bakery products. Dinshaw's milk, in particular, has become a consumer favorite, celebrated for its irrational generosity, wholesome goodness, and abundance. Its rich, high-fat content naturally produces a thick, creamy layer of 'malai,' a testament to the product's superior quality and delicious taste.

"Our new packaging is a celebration of the qualities our customers have loved for years," said Mr. Jimmy Rana, M.D. Dinshaw's. "We've always been committed to providing products that are rich in taste and quality. This new look for our milk line is an exciting step forward, ensuring that the same wholesome and generous product comes in a pack that is just as appealing." The new Dinshaw's milk packaging is now available in stores. Customers can expect the same exceptional taste and quality they have come to love, now in a fresh, new look.