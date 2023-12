Disha to lead Vid sr women's team, new faces included

The selectors have dropped Under-23 captain Ayushi Thakre and have given the chance to Under-23 and Under-19 players like Mansi Pande, Aarohi Bambode and Aditi Palandurkar.

Team

Disha Kasat (Captain), Bharti Fulmali (Vice-Captain), Latika Inamdar (wk), Shivani Dharne,

Vaisnavi Khandkar, Kanchan Nagwani, Nupur Kohale, Komal Zanzad, Gargi Wankar, Mansi Pande, Aarohi Bambode, Mansi Borikar, Riddhi Naik, Aditi Palandurkar, Saloni Rajput, Divya Pisar and Ankita Bhongade. Stand byes: Rupali Sahare, Trupti Lodhe and Snehal Maniyar

Coach: Pritam Gandhe, Asst Coach: Neha Kher, S&C Coach: Chaitra Dalvi, Physio: Mansi Kashyap, Manager: Rupali Naik and Video Analyst: Rohit Page