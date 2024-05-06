Disha's 71* propels Team 'B' to four run vicotry

At SB City College ground, Team 'B' scored 119 for six in 20 overs. Thanks to Disha who scored unbeaten 71. For Team 'H' Siddhi Nerkar and Palavi Jain got two wickets each.

In reply, Team 'H' missed the target by four runs. They were restricted to 115 for three. Mansi Pande(49) and Ashwini Deshmukh (44 not out) tried their best but in vain.

In another match at WCL ground, Team 'C' defeated team 'E' by seven wicket.s Batting first Team 'E' scored 127 for 7 in 20 overs. In reply, Team C' achieved the target losing three wickets in 18,.4 overs. In another match at Citi Gymkhana gorund, Team 'F' defeated Team 'D' by two wickets.

Scores in brief

Team E 127/7 in 20 overs (Riya Baniya 43, Shraddha Nabira 52; Gargi Banot 2/14, Srushti Nagpure 2/15)

Team C 130/3 in 18.4 overs (Saloni Dabekar 28, Tanvi Mendhe 42, Riddhima Maradwar 28, Srushti Nagpure 11 n.o.)

Result: Team C won by 7 wickets

Brief scores

At SB City College Ground

Team B 119/6 in 20 overs (Disha Kasat 71 not out; Siddhi Nerkar 2/21, Pallavi Jain 2/9)

Team H 115/3 in 20 overs (Ashwini Deshmukh 44 n.o, Mansi Pande 49)

Result: Team B won by 4 runs

Player of the Match: Disha Kasat

At WCL Ground

Play of the Match: Srushti Nagpure

At Citi Gymkhana Ground

Team D 121/9 in 20 overs (Rupali Sahare 44, Shreemayi Pathak 25; Aarya Gadekar 3/18)

Team F 122/8 in 18.1 overs (Sanskruti Sant 35, Prerna Randive; Kanchan Nagwani 3/15, Shreemayi Pathak 2/19)

Result: Team F won by 2 wickets

Player of the Match: Aarya Gadekar