Dist men, women teams in final

Nagpur, April 4

Nagpur district men's and women's teams entered the final in Senior State Badminton Championship which is in progress at Thane.

In the men's semi-final, Nagpur recorded a 3-1 victory over Thane. Nabeel Ahmed gave the winning start to Nagpur defeating Yash Suryavanshi 21-15, 21-12. In the second single, experienced Rohan Gurbani defeated Pratik Ranade 21-16, 21-11 in 28 minutes. However, in the doubles, Nagpur pair Ajinkya Patharkar- Sourabh Kerhalkar lost to Akshay Raut-Kabir Kanzarkar 16-21, 8-21. In the reverse single, Sankalp Gurala defeated Sarthak Rokade 21-8, 21-12 and propelled Nagpur into final.

In the quarterfinal, Nagpur blanked Sangli 3-0. Rohan Gurbani gave winning start to Nagpur defeating Ninan Anyapanawar 21-10, 21-18. in the second single, Naveel Ahmed overcame Ruturaj Ghorpade 21-15, 21-10. In the doubles, Ajinkya Patharkar- Akshan Shetty duo got the better of Shubham Patil Ninad Anyapanwar 21-13, 21-16.

In the women's semi-final, Nagpur defeated Greater Mumbai 2-1. Nagpur had a shaky start as Nehal Gosavo lost to Naishaa Bhatoye 16-21, 8-21 in 28 minutes. However, in the doubles Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi restored parity defeating Anagha Karandikar-Samaila Shah 21-10, 21-8 in just 15 minutes. In the reverse single, Ritika downed Riya Arolkar 21-7, 21-14 in a one-sided affair that lasted for 25 minutes.

Earlier in the quarters, Nagpur blanked Nashik 2-0. In the singles, Nehal Gosavi made a light work of Pranjal Andhare 2-4, 21-8. In the doubles, Ritka-Simran overpowered Hita Agrawal and Pranjal Andhare duo 21-11, 21-8.