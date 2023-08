District fencing team declared

The secretary of Nagpur District Fencing Association Mohammad Shoaib declared the team. President Ajay Sontakke and treasurer Suresh Hazare have wished best luck to the fencers.

Teams

Boys: Junaid Khan (C), Soumya Gupta, Mayur Nimje, Vihan Tata, Pushkar Yuvvari, Swayam Choudhary, Siddharth Udade, Mayur Tambe, Mukul Bhandarkar, Akshay Dhuriya, Aryan Kolhe and Tushar Gorle.

Girls: Sharvari Gosewade (C), Samruddhi Thakre, Utkarsha Raut, Kanak Manke, Ashana Choudhary, Sparsh Binekar, Anushree Jagmohan, Nishika Manke, Gouri Tarhan, Anjum Sheikh anc Vaishnavi Baidwal.