Divya beats Inzac in third round
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 12, 2025 21:35 IST2025-07-12T21:35:03+5:302025-07-12T21:35:03+5:30
This match of the tournament being held in Batumi, Georgia lasted for 39 moves, in which Divya of Nagpur, playing with white pieces, check-mated the Serbian player Injac. 15th seeded Divya got a bye in the first round as per the tournament format. A total of seven rounds will be played in this competition, in which there will be two classical matches in each round. If the score remains equal, then a rapid match will be organised as a tie-break.
