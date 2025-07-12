Divya beats Inzac in third round

This match of the tournament being held in Batumi, Georgia lasted for 39 moves, in which Divya of Nagpur, playing with white pieces, check-mated the Serbian player Injac. 15th seeded Divya got a bye in the first round as per the tournament format. A total of seven rounds will be played in this competition, in which there will be two classical matches in each round. If the score remains equal, then a rapid match will be organised as a tie-break.

