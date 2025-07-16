Divya causes massive upset in pre-QF

Another Indians in action - R. Vaishali, Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli - were all held to a draw in Game 1 of their respective last-eight matches.

Divya, playing with white pieces, dominated second-seeded Chinese Zhu for a long time before eventually securing the win.

It cam be mentioned here that only one Indian player has ever entered the quarterfinal of a Women’s World Cup - Harika in 2023. The World Cup offers three spots to the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament, set to happen in the first half of 2026.All four Indians will play game on Thursday from 4:45PM IST.