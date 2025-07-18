Divya enters quarters

In the first game of the tiebreaker, chess prodigy Divya, playing with the black pieces, defeated Ju in 99 moves. The second tiebreaker game, which lasted 57 moves, ended in a draw by mutual agreement. With this, Divya earned 1.5 points in the tiebreaker and a total of 2.5 points in the fourth-round match, securing her place in the quarterfinals of this prestigious tournament for the first