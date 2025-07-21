Divya storms into semis

After the classical games ended in a draw, the contest reached the tie-breaker where Divya made a clean sweep over Harika. The 19-year-old beat Harika with both white and black pieces in the tie-breaker to script history for India at Batumi. She made it to the semi-final in her debut appearance at the event.

Upon winning the tie, Deshmukh could not refrain from letting emotions get the better of her. She took a sigh of relief after getting the job done and the expressions on her face showcased how big a moment it was for her and India.