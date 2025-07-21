DKM 'A' boys in QF

DKM 'A' boys recorded one-sided 52-18 victory over Sanskar Krida Mandal (SKM). Thanks to Yash Waghade 12 and Om Raut (9) for their match winning performance. In another match, PKM drubbed DKM 'B'31-15. PKM's Ritvij top scored with eight points. Gurudeonagar Krida Mandla (GKM) downed UBA 57-40.

In the girls section, UBA pipped SNG 38-33.Ridima Banode (14) and Srushti Bhagat (8) played an important role in the victory.

RESULTS

BOYS: DKM-A (Yash Waghade 12, Om raut 9) bt SKM (Rushikesh Badnave 5) 52-18 (15-7, 17-2, 10-7, 10-2); PKM (Ritvij 8) bt DKM-B (Daksh Chourasia 5) 31-15 (9-6, 10-6, 3-3, 9-0); GKM (Tejas Talmale 19, Prathamesh R 16) bt UBA (Swanand 9) 57-40 (12-7, 19-9, 8-10, 18-14);

GIRLS: UBA (Ridima Banode 14, Srushti Bhagat 8) bt SNG (Khushi Chorei 14, Vedika Mohta 9) 38-33 (14-11, 7-14, 7-3, 10-5).