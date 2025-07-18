DKM-A girls reach QFA

With this easy 54-point victory DKM-A girls finished on top of the table in Group A by winning all the three league round matches to become the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals.

For the winners, Meehira Dhote (10), Pankhudi Bade (10) and Hemlata Dandekar (8) played well.

In another girls section game, Gurudeo nagar Krida Mandal (GKM) poutplayed DKM-B 37-3 with Radha Hiwse (13) and Palak Panchbudhe (12) scoring baskets from all the corners.

In a high scoring boys section match, Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) made light work of Nagpur Amateur Sports Association (NASA) by as many as 20 points 42-22. For the winners, Shashank Ghadge (19) and Aniruddha Mundhada (8) played well.

RESULTS

GIRLS: DKM-A (Meehira Dhote 10, Pankhudi Bade 10, Hemlata Dandekar 8) bt SKM (Urvashi Gadkari 4) 58-4 (20-4, 16-0, 14-0, 8-0);

GKM (Radha Hiwse 13, Palak Panchbudhe 12) bt DKM-B (Vruddhi Chauhan 3) 37-3 (12-1, 10-0, 5-2, 10-0);

BOYS: SNG (Shashank Ghadge 19, Aniruddha Mundhada 8) bt NASA (Ishan Galande 8, Dheer Agrawal 7) 42-22 (17-4, 8-7, 4-5, 13-6)