DKM, HKM girls enter semis

In the boys section, HKM and DKM qualified for the quarterfinals. In the girls quarters, DKM outplayed SKS 55-7 in a one-sided affair. DKM girls dominated the proceedings right from the word go and went on to win 22-3, 14-0, 6-2, 16-3. For the winners, Swara Palkar top scored with 16 points and she was well supported by Netra Damke and Swarnika Gat who netted 12 points each. In the second semi-final, HKM recorded an easy 43-14 win over GKM. Thanks to Yadvi Shirpurkar (16) and Indrayani Muley (13) for their match winning performance.

RESULTS

GIRLS (Quarterfinals): DKM (Swara Palkar 16, Netra Damke 12, Swarnika Gat 12, Sara Gulalkari 9) bt SKS (Sejal Mishra 7) 55-7 (22-3, 14-0, 6-2, 16-3); HKM (Yadvi Shirpurkar 16, Indrayani Muley 13) bt GKM (Aaradhya B 6) 43-15 (17-6, 10-3, 10-6, 6-0);

BOYS (Pre-quarterfinals): HKM (Shourya Jagnade 16, Shreerang Mahajan 5) bt PBG (Varad Lute 15) 25-22 (10-3, 3-5, 4-8, 8-6); DKM (Siddhesh Phulwadhwa 14, Samar Chaudhari 9, Naksh Dharghawe 6) bt PLSC (Tanishq Mankar 14) 35-26 (13-12, 9-3, 6-4, 7-7)