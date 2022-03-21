Do brisk walking if you have knee pain: Dr Lohiya

He was interacting with Lokmat Times ahead of Lokmat Maha Marathon. Kingsway Hospitals are the healthcare partner of the event. Dr Lohiya said, “ Marathon requires at least three months of regular preparation. If you are not regular in running and jogging, then you should not take long-distance run. You should gradually increase your speed and stamina. One minute walking and one-minute brisk walking should be your cycle to avoid the injury”, he said.

Dr Lohiya said the marathon is such an event that hardly requires any special equipment or place for training. “ You can run anywhere (grounds, roads, jungle) to keep yourself physically fit. Secondly, people of all ages right from children to senior citizens can participate in the marathon. The third important thing about running is that it makes you physically as well as mentally fit”, he said.

Dr Lohiya said overweight people can also run in marathons provided they should take some precautions. “ It is not the thing that you can't run if you are overweight. Instead of directly running you first do some brisk walking. The fat people should make their leg muscle strong by exercise.”