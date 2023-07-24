Dobi Nagar reign supreme

In the 11th minute Mateen Ansari scored an all-important goal for Dobi Nagar. After facing the goal their rivals too intensified attacks in the rival citadel but Dlobi Nagar players were equal to the task and as a result they walked away with victory. In all 24 teams participated in the tournament. CEO of Slum Soccer Abhijit Barse, Adv. Rajesh Naik, Sanjay Kumar Baopande, Chandu Gupta, Lalit Shriwas and Hemant Gaur distributed the prizes. Shikha Kalakoti, Vikas Meshram, Shahryar Ali, Anas Akhtar, Shivani Choudhary, Shiba Markar, Pankaj Mahajan and Umesh Deshmukh worked hard for the success of victory.