Doctor's tips

Any runner should take a proper diet the night before the run. Apart from this, on the day of the race, you should prepare for the run by having a light breakfast. During this time, your diet should be high in vitamins A, C and E rather than carbohydrates. Apart from this, drinking half a litre of water before sleeping will help your body during the race the next day. You can also use energy drinks. Most importantly, doing some exercise directly before running will not put stress on the body. Yoga can also be useful in such cases. It also helps in calming the mind. Apart from this, every runner should wear proper and comfortable clothes while running. Tight clothes while running can affect physical ability. Now summer is starting. So you can run even after applying sunscreen for skin care. : Dr. Neha Chaudhary

The most important thing that runners should keep in mind is their heart rate. It should not go below 140. Also, it is not advisable to go above 260. Apart from this, the metabolism of the body should also remain right. Anyone who participates in marathon should completely avoid things like cold drinks and soft drinks. If you want to increase your passion for running not only for marathons but also for regular running, then it is important to know what to eat and what should be avoided. Foods like dates, almonds and bananas energize the mind. Kokum and sharbat can also be a good option during summer days. Apart from this, fruits like cherries and blueberries help in faster recovery after running. Every runner should consume energy-giving foods 30 minutes after the end of the run. : Leena Tote