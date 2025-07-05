'Don't allow CBSE students to participate in DSO contests'

According to the officials of the association the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) in its 68th annual general body meeting has granted an affiliation to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as an affiliated unit of SGFI . As a result, the CBSE is eligible to organise their own sports competitions. The officials said in the year 2024-25 it was found that the CBSE school students had represented Maharashtra state as well as CBSE unit in the SGFI competitions. Therefore, they got the benefit of participating in two events. The state board students are not entitled to participate in the CBSE competitions. Therefore, they get an opportunity to participate in only one competition. This is injustice against the state board students as they are deprived of several benefits, including grace marks, certificate and five per cent reservation in government jobs.

In this regard the association officials met MLC Sandip Joshi and submitted him a memorandum. They requested him to present this issue in the ongoing monsoon session of the Assembly.

The delegation included president Padmakar Charmode, secretary Vishal Lokhande, joint secretary Sachin Deshmukh, Nagpur City president Ashfaq Sheikh, members Pankaj Karpe, Vaibhav Kumre, Saurabh Dubey and others.

A memorandum was also given to NMC sports officer Dr Piyush Ambulkar and the same memorandum will be given to district collector, deputy director of sports and youth welfare, District Sports Officer, Nagpur on Monday. It was also decided by the association that if CBSE schools participate in the DSO competitions this year, they will boycott the competition. The association said here should be one player , one competition formula.