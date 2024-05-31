Double delight for Dalila

The tournament was organised by Nagpur District Hard Court Tennis Association (NDHTA) and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) under the auspices of the ITF , AITA.

After winning doubles title previous day, former world no 69 and the 33-year-old Jakupovic currently ranked 213 in the world won her seventh ITF title as she outplayed 21- year-old Yeonwoo Ku of Korea 6-1,6-2 in 1 hour 30 minutes match

The singles winner Jakupovic received ₹3,25 ,000 and 35 WTA points while the singles runner-up Ku received ₹17, 5000 and 22 WTA points

The toss for the finals was done by municipal commissioner Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari. The prizes were given away at the hands of MSLTa secretary Sunder Iyer, tournament director Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar, NDHTA vice-president Ashok Bhiwapurkar, joint secretary Vikram Naidu and tournament secretary Vijay Naidu.